3 Nova Scotians charged after drugs seized en route to N.B. prison: RCMP

Three people from Nova Scotia have been charged after RCMP seized a number of illicit items they allege were to be smuggled into a prison in New Brunswick.

On May 30 at approximately 12:40 a.m. AT, members of the Blackville RCMP detachment stopped a vehicle on South Renous Road in Renous, N.B.

The traffic-stop occurred near the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security prison.

A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis, contraband tobacco and electronics, including cellphones, cellphone chargers and SIM cards.

Alexander Munroe, 29, of Dartmouth, N.S., Krystle McDonald, 31, of Dartmouth, N.S., and Stephen Coleman, 31, of Halifax appeared in Miramichi provincial court on June 2.

New Brunswick RCMP say they believe these items were meant to be smuggled into the Atlantic Institution near Renous, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP - HO

They each face the following charges:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Distribution for the purpose of sale of a tobacco product

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale

Unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Unlawfully possessing a tobacco product that was not stamped

Unlawfully possessing tobacco that was not marked in accordance with regulations

All three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court at a later date to enter their respective pleas.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe the items were destined for the Atlantic Institution.

