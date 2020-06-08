3 Nova Scotians charged after drugs seized en route to N.B. prison: RCMP

Three people from Nova Scotia have been charged after RCMP seized a number of illicit items they allege were to be smuggled into a prison in New Brunswick.
On May 30 at approximately 12:40 a.m. AT, members of the Blackville RCMP detachment stopped a vehicle on South Renous Road in Renous, N.B.
The traffic-stop occurred near the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security prison.
A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis, contraband tobacco and electronics, including cellphones, cellphone chargers and SIM cards.
Alexander Munroe, 29, of Dartmouth, N.S., Krystle McDonald, 31, of Dartmouth, N.S., and Stephen Coleman, 31, of Halifax appeared in Miramichi provincial court on June 2.
They each face the following charges:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Distribution for the purpose of sale of a tobacco product
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale
- Unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Unlawfully possessing a tobacco product that was not stamped
- Unlawfully possessing tobacco that was not marked in accordance with regulations
All three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court at a later date to enter their respective pleas.
Police say their investigation leads them to believe the items were destined for the Atlantic Institution.
