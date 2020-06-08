Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 Nova Scotians charged after drugs seized en route to N.B. prison: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:31 am
Updated June 8, 2020 11:32 am
RCMP seized cocaine, cannabis, contraband tobacco and electronics, including cellphones, cellphone chargers and SIM cards during a traffic stop near Renous, N.B.
RCMP seized cocaine, cannabis, contraband tobacco and electronics, including cellphones, cellphone chargers and SIM cards during a traffic stop near Renous, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP - HO

Three people from Nova Scotia have been charged after RCMP seized a number of illicit items they allege were to be smuggled into a prison in New Brunswick.

On May 30 at approximately 12:40 a.m. AT, members of the Blackville RCMP detachment stopped a vehicle on South Renous Road in Renous, N.B.

The traffic-stop occurred near the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security prison.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Lugar, N.B.

A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis, contraband tobacco and electronics, including cellphones, cellphone chargers and SIM cards.

Alexander Munroe, 29, of Dartmouth, N.S., Krystle McDonald, 31, of Dartmouth, N.S., and Stephen Coleman, 31, of Halifax appeared in Miramichi provincial court on June 2.

Story continues below advertisement
New Brunswick RCMP say they believe these items were meant to be smuggled into the Atlantic Institution near Renous, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say they believe these items were meant to be smuggled into the Atlantic Institution near Renous, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP - HO

They each face the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Distribution for the purpose of sale of a tobacco product
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale
  • Unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • Unlawfully possessing a tobacco product that was not stamped
  • Unlawfully possessing tobacco that was not marked in accordance with regulations

All three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court at a later date to enter their respective pleas.

Notorious B.C. drug smuggler pleads guilty in U.S.
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler pleads guilty in U.S.

Police say their investigation leads them to believe the items were destined for the Atlantic Institution.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPCannabisCocaineNew Brunswick RCMPDrugsmugglingRenousAtlantic InstitutionillicitRenous New BrunswickSouth Renous Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers