Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Lugar, N.B.

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 2:55 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 2:56 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a 34-year old man from the rural community of Lugar, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Thursday.

According to a release issued Friday, members of the RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in Lugar – which is about 20 minutes northwest of Bathurst – around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was able to leave the home and call 911.

He was taken to hospital and later released.

According to the RCMP, the suspect was arrested without incident when they arrival.

Sebastien Kevin Bertin appeared in Bathurst Provincial court Friday. He is charged with attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court again on July 5, 2020.

