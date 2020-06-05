Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Lugar, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 34-year old man from the rural community of Lugar, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Thursday.

According to a release issued Friday, members of the RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in Lugar – which is about 20 minutes northwest of Bathurst – around 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP say ongoing drug investigation lead to arrest in Fairilse, N.B.

Police say the victim was able to leave the home and call 911.

He was taken to hospital and later released.

According to the RCMP, the suspect was arrested without incident when they arrival.

1:09 20 year old Kingston, Zachary Beamish, facing 3 charges of attempted murder 20 year old Kingston, Zachary Beamish, facing 3 charges of attempted murder

Sebastien Kevin Bertin appeared in Bathurst Provincial court Friday. He is charged with attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court again on July 5, 2020.