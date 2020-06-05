Menu

Crime

RCMP say ongoing drug investagation lead to arrest in Fairilse, N.B.

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 11:41 am
New Brunswick RCMP executed the search warrent in Fairisle on May 22.
New Brunswick RCMP executed the search warrent in Fairisle on May 22. Global News

RCMP say a 41-year-old man from the rural community of Fairisle, N.B., was arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The drug investigation began in March.

READ MORE: Indigenous woman from B.C. dead after police shooting in Edmundston, N.B.

According to a press release, members of the RCMP’s Northeast District Crime Reduction unit, the Tracadie RCMP detachment and the RCMP Police Dog Services entered a home on Route 455 around 8:00 p.m. on May 22.

Inside they say they found two unsafely stowed rifles, 35 cannabis plants, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was arrested nearby while driving his vehicle and has since been released.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Miramichi Provincial Court at a later date.

CrimeRCMPCannabisArrestNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeMIRAMICHIFairisle
