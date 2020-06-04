Menu

Crime

26-year-old B.C. woman dead after police shooting in Edmundston, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 11:21 am
An Edmundston Police Force badge is pictured.
An Edmundston Police Force badge is pictured. Edmundston Police

A 26-year-old woman from British Columbia has died after being shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., on Thursday.

The Edmundston Police Force said that at approximately 2:30 a.m. AT, officers received a request for a wellness check on a woman at an apartment building on Canada Road in Edmundston, located 275 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.

READ MORE: Police identify body found in Bathurst Basin waters

Police say the responding officer was confronted at the scene by a woman holding a knife who made threats.

The officer fired their weapon and although efforts were made to resuscitate the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

The police force says it has requested an independent agency to conduct a review of the incident to ensure police took the appropriate actions and that they conformed to police standards.

Manitoba police watchdog to investigate shooting in Moncton
Manitoba police watchdog to investigate shooting in Moncton

The New Brunswick RCMP is providing investigative and forensic support in the investigation.

