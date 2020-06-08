Halifax police charge man with attempted murder after stabbing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man in relation to a stabbing that occurred last week in Halifax.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Creighton Street and Charles Street.

Officers who were in the area observed an altercation on the street and went to investigate.

Two men who are known to each other were standing outside talking when they were approached by a group of three to four people.

Police say that some kind of altercation ended when a man who was part of the larger group stabbed the other two men with a knife.

Police said the suspect and two victims were known to each other.

The two men who were stabbed, aged 45 and 47, were transported to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without an incident, police said.

James Joseph Robinson, 43, of Halifax, is now scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

He faces the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault with a weapon

One count of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace

One count of breaching an undertaking

He is facing a number of other charges in relation to a separate incident involving one of the victims that had occurred earlier in the day.

Those charges include:

One count of assault with a weapon

One count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Halifax police said their investigation is ongoing and that they ask anyone who has information about the incident, or video of the area, to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.