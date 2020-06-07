Menu

Canada

Ontario reports 415 new coronavirus cases, including 223 impacted by reporting delay

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 10:38 am
Updated June 7, 2020 10:47 am
Canada added 290,000 jobs in May; best 1-month gain
WATCH ABOVE: The addition of 290,000 Canadian jobs in May marks a new record for this country, but follows two months of historic job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario reported 415 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,617.

Of the 415 cases, 223 were impacted by a reporting delay, meaning 192 cases have been confirmed since Saturday’s report.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,426.

READ MORE: Hundreds of positive coronavirus tests weren’t reported to Ontario public health units

A total of 24,252 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 19,400 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 851,532. Around 6,800 cases are under investigation.

READ MORE: Canada now has more than 95,000 coronavirus cases — more than 34K are active

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 635, with 117 in intensive care and 92 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,719 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

More to come. 

Coronavirus: Ontario resumes short-term rentals
