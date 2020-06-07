Ontario reports 415 new coronavirus cases, including 223 impacted by reporting delay

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 415 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,617.

Of the 415 cases, 223 were impacted by a reporting delay, meaning 192 cases have been confirmed since Saturday’s report.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,426.

A total of 24,252 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 79.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 19,400 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 851,532. Around 6,800 cases are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 635, with 117 in intensive care and 92 on a ventilator.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,719 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement