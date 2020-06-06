Heavy police presence at home in Winnipeg’s North End

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple Winnipeg Police Service vehicles were seen outside a North End home in Winnipeg on Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the house on Aberdeen Avenue near the corner of Salter Street 9:45 a.m. for the report of a person armed with a gun.

About two hours later the home was safely cleared.



Police say no arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

Nearby resident Tom Kowalsky saw about 12 police squad cars and what appear to be four unmarked police cars are on scene.

In recent weeks, Kowalsky has seen police at the home at least three times.

