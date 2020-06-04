Winnipeg police report one man in custody after Elmwood standoff resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is in custody after an armed and barricaded situation was resolved Thursday evening.

Police were called to a home on Prevette Street in the Elmwood area.

Global News.

Neighbours said they were told to stay in their homes for several hours while the situation unfolded.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents tell Global News police have been at the home before.

The police’s armoured rescue vehicle was also on scene and no injuries were reported.

No further details were released.

2:50 Multiple standoffs keep Winnipeg police crisis negotiation unit busy Multiple standoffs keep Winnipeg police crisis negotiation unit busy