Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg police report one man in custody after Elmwood standoff resolved

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 9:41 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 9:45 pm
Police were on scene at an armed and barricaded situation on Prevette Street Thursday evening.
Police were on scene at an armed and barricaded situation on Prevette Street Thursday evening. Michael Draven/Global News

One man is in custody after an armed and barricaded situation was resolved Thursday evening.

Police were called to a home on Prevette Street in the Elmwood area.

Global News
Global News.

Neighbours said they were told to stay in their homes for several hours while the situation unfolded.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents tell Global News police have been at the home before.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police charge 26-year-old man for Elmwood homicide

The police’s armoured rescue vehicle was also on scene and no injuries were reported.

No further details were released.

Multiple standoffs keep Winnipeg police crisis negotiation unit busy
Multiple standoffs keep Winnipeg police crisis negotiation unit busy

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWinnipeg policewinnipegStandoffarmed and barricadedElmwood StandoffPrevette
Flyers
More weekly flyers