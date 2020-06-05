Alberta officials to provide update on COVID-19 response Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.

On Thursday, the province announced there were 15 new active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. There was one additional death.

A total of 7,091 Albertans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 6,611 of those have recovered. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 48 people in hospital with six patients in the ICU.

The Edmonton zone has had 566 cases, 98 have been reported in the Central zone, 1,243 people in the South zone have contracted the virus, and 251 became ill with COVID-19 in the north zone. Thirteen people whose zones are unknown have tested positive.

The province opened asymptomatic testing to all Albertans on Monday. On Tuesday, drop-in testing sites opened in Edmonton and Calgary. Edmonton saw 223 drop-ins on the first day it was available.