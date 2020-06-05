Alberta premier to announce new small business support amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney will be announcing new supports for small businesses in Alberta as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the province’s economy.
The announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.
According to a news release from the government, Kenney will be joined by Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir.
Kenney’s announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered $14 billion to provinces to support economic recovery during the pandemic. How the money will be distributed to each province is yet to be decided.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
In May, the federal government also announced rent relief of up to 75 per cent for small businesses across the country that have been affected by the novel coronavirus.View link »
Comments