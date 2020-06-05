Alberta premier to announce new small business support amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney will be announcing new supports for small businesses in Alberta as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the province’s economy.

The announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

According to a news release from the government, Kenney will be joined by Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir.

Kenney’s announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered $14 billion to provinces to support economic recovery during the pandemic. How the money will be distributed to each province is yet to be decided.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In May, the federal government also announced rent relief of up to 75 per cent for small businesses across the country that have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement