Economy

Alberta premier to announce new small business support amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 12:14 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to announce new supports for small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to announce new supports for small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Premier Jason Kenney will be announcing new supports for small businesses in Alberta as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the province’s economy.

The announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

According to a news release from the government, Kenney will be joined by Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir.

Kenney’s announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered $14 billion to provinces to support economic recovery during the pandemic. How the money will be distributed to each province is yet to be decided.

In May, the federal government also announced rent relief of up to 75 per cent for small businesses across the country that have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

