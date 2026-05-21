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Consumer

Potentially flammable pyjamas for kids are being recalled in Canada

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 11:13 am
1 min read
Pajamas recalled
FILE — Image of U Kids We Love Cozy pyjama sets being recalled by Health Canada. Health Canada
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Health Canada has recalled U Kids We Love Cozy pyjama sets sold by Urban Kids and Urban Planet due to a flammability hazard.

“The recalled pajama sets violate the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children,” the recall reads.

“Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body.”

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The style number of the product is 3528-4828-2601. They came in the colours black, green, ivory, blue, purple, lilac, pink and light pink.

The company reported that 20,287 units of the affected products, manufactured in China, were sold in Canada between October 2025 and May 2026.

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As of May 14, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Health Canada has advised consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled We Love Cozy Pajamas Sets” and “return them to an Urban Kids or Urban Planet store for a refund.”

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