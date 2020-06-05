Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Local companies make ventilators, face shields and donate them to Alberta Health Services

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 4:27 pm
The Alberta E-Vent, nicknamed “Bertie”, is an automated resuscitator intended for short-term respiratory support, monitoring and treatment of adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable. It is designed by Exergy Solutions in Calgary.
The Alberta E-Vent, nicknamed “Bertie”, is an automated resuscitator intended for short-term respiratory support, monitoring and treatment of adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable. It is designed by Exergy Solutions in Calgary. Courtesy: Exergy Solutions

Alberta Health Services is receiving 200 ventilators, designed by a group of local companies, to bolster the province’s supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of any future waves.

Exergy Solutions, an engineering consulting company in Calgary, worked around the clock to design ventilators that were just approved by Health Canada. Suncor funded the project.

It will be donating 200 of them to AHS.

READ MORE: ICU doctor sends stark reminder about COVID-19 with tweet showing Alberta ventilators

The Alberta E-Vent, nicknamed “Bertie,” is an automated resuscitator intended for short-term respiratory support, monitoring and treatment of adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable, Exergy Solutions explained.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It will give hospitals expanded capacity to treat patients and will mean conventional ventilators can be used on high-needs patients.

Story continues below advertisement
The Alberta E-Vent, nicknamed “Bertie”, is an automated resuscitator intended for short-term respiratory support, monitoring and treatment of adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable. It is designed by Exergy Solutions in Calgary.
The Alberta E-Vent, nicknamed “Bertie”, is an automated resuscitator intended for short-term respiratory support, monitoring and treatment of adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable. It is designed by Exergy Solutions in Calgary. Courtesy: Exergy Solutions

The company partnered with Strategic Clinical Networks and the University of Calgary on several urgent projects with AHS in response to the novel coronavirus.

Exergy Solutions also designed a 3D-printed face shield for general healthcare use. It’s also been approved by Health Canada and can be reused.

“The face shield can be worn in conjunction with other PPE to ensure ultimate protection for the service industry and front-line healthcare workers,” the company says on its website.

This 3D-Printed Face Shield is intended for general healthcare use during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a Health Canada approved design that can be reused to ensure ongoing protection. It is designed by Exergy Solutions.
This 3D-Printed Face Shield is intended for general healthcare use during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a Health Canada approved design that can be reused to ensure ongoing protection. It is designed by Exergy Solutions. Courtesy: Exergy Solutions
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthUniversity of CalgaryPPEVentilatorstyler shandroFace ShieldsAlberta health-care workerscalgary engineeringExergy SolutionsStrategic Clinical Networks
Flyers
More weekly flyers