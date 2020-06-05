Coronavirus: Local companies make ventilators, face shields and donate them to Alberta Health Services

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services is receiving 200 ventilators, designed by a group of local companies, to bolster the province’s supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of any future waves.

Exergy Solutions, an engineering consulting company in Calgary, worked around the clock to design ventilators that were just approved by Health Canada. Suncor funded the project.

It will be donating 200 of them to AHS.

The Alberta E-Vent, nicknamed “Bertie,” is an automated resuscitator intended for short-term respiratory support, monitoring and treatment of adult patients when a conventional ventilator is unavailable, Exergy Solutions explained.

It will give hospitals expanded capacity to treat patients and will mean conventional ventilators can be used on high-needs patients.

The company partnered with Strategic Clinical Networks and the University of Calgary on several urgent projects with AHS in response to the novel coronavirus.

Exergy Solutions also designed a 3D-printed face shield for general healthcare use. It’s also been approved by Health Canada and can be reused.

“The face shield can be worn in conjunction with other PPE to ensure ultimate protection for the service industry and front-line healthcare workers,” the company says on its website.

This 3D-Printed Face Shield is intended for general healthcare use during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a Health Canada approved design that can be reused to ensure ongoing protection. It is designed by Exergy Solutions. Courtesy: Exergy Solutions