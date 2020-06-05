B.C. First Nation wants immediate action in death of Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. First Nation Tribal Council is calling for immediate action in response to the death of one of its members in Edmundston, N.B., on Thursday.

In a press release, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council said it sends its deepest condolences to the family and community of Chantel Moore, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht.

“Our deepest and sincerest prayers of strength and love are sent to everyone who is grieving this heartbreaking loss,” the release reads.

The tribal council describes the shooting of Moore as “senseless” and asks for an independent investigation into the incident in order to provide her family with answers.

“Justice must not wait and every power must be exerted to ensure that justice is served in an appropriate, immediate, and respectful way,” said Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

Moore, 26, was shot and killed by police as the Edmundston Police Force responded to a request for a wellness check.

Nora Martin, Moore’s aunt, told Global News that her niece’s boyfriend called the police because somebody was harassing her and she felt scared.

Martin told Global News that Moore had moved in only a few days prior, and police had to get the new address from Moore’s mother, Martha.

“A couple hours later, they went back to Martha’s place and told Martha that Chantel had attacked the cop with a knife and he shot her five times,” Martin said.

Chantel Moore is seen in this undated submitted photograph. Submitted

Police said that the responding officer was charged by Moore, who was holding a knife, as soon as the door to the apartment opened.

The officer fired their weapon and although efforts were made to resuscitate the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Moore had only recently moved to Edmundston, a small town located 275 kilometres north of Fredericton, from Port Alberni, B.C.

She leaves behind a young daughter.

An independent police watchdog from Quebec has confirmed it will look into the shooting.

The BEI is responsible for investigating all cases where a person — other than a serving police officer — dies or is injured by a firearm used by an on-duty officer.

–With files from Srushti Gangdev, Cami Kepke and Silas Brown

