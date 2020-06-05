Miller outraged at police violence against Indigenous people, calls for investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he is outraged at police violence against Indigenous people in Canada.

Miller says Canada needs a reckoning because there is a pattern of police violence against First Nations, Métis and Inuit people that continues to repeat itself.

Miller says he “watched in disgust” a graphic video of an RCMP officer in Nunavut ramming the door of his car into an Inuk man walking along the road in Kinngait Monday evening.

1:30 Investigation launched after video allegedly shows Nunavut RCMP officer ramming vehicle into man Investigation launched after video allegedly shows Nunavut RCMP officer ramming vehicle into man

And Miller says he does not understand how police sent to check on the well-being of 26-year-old Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B., Thursday ended up shooting and killing her.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller says he has seen firsthand the physical reaction of fear Indigenous people have when they encounter police, a fear he has never felt himself as a white man and a fear nobody should have.

1:01 Trudeau comments on video appearing to show Nunavut RCMP officer hitting man with his vehicle Trudeau comments on video appearing to show Nunavut RCMP officer hitting man with his vehicle

He says full investigations are needed and answers must come quickly on the specific events but that Canada as a country needs to take a hard look at why this is happening.