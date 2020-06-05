Menu

Canada

Miller outraged at police violence against Indigenous people, calls for investigations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2020 10:50 am
Updated June 5, 2020 10:53 am
Woman with Calgary connection killed in officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick
Chantel Moore was looking for a new start when she moved to Edmundston, N.B. Instead, her family is mourning her death after an officer-involved shooting. As Cami Kepke reports, a Quebec agency is now investigating.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he is outraged at police violence against Indigenous people in Canada.

Miller says Canada needs a reckoning because there is a pattern of police violence against First Nations, Métis and Inuit people that continues to repeat itself.

Miller says he “watched in disgust” a graphic video of an RCMP officer in Nunavut ramming the door of his car into an Inuk man walking along the road in Kinngait Monday evening.

Investigation launched after video allegedly shows Nunavut RCMP officer ramming vehicle into man
And Miller says he does not understand how police sent to check on the well-being of 26-year-old Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B., Thursday ended up shooting and killing her.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller says he has seen firsthand the physical reaction of fear Indigenous people have when they encounter police, a fear he has never felt himself as a white man and a fear nobody should have.

Trudeau comments on video appearing to show Nunavut RCMP officer hitting man with his vehicle
He says full investigations are needed and answers must come quickly on the specific events but that Canada as a country needs to take a hard look at why this is happening.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
