Coronavirus: Edmonton lifts state of local emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city councillors have voted to end the local state of emergency that has been in place since mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s Emergency Advisory Committee meeting, interim city manager Adam Laughlin recommended the conclusion the state of local emergency, which was declared on March 20.

A number of factors went into the recommendation, Laughlin said, including the fact the province has suggested it will end its state of public health emergency later this month.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Edmonton, as well as the number of cases within the city’s homeless community, was also a factor. Laughlin noted the number of cases has remained relatively stable for the past three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Edmonton.

0:48 When will Alberta move to Phase 2? Dr. Hinshaw shares insights When will Alberta move to Phase 2? Dr. Hinshaw shares insights

Laughlin stressed the conclusion of the state of local emergency does not mean the public health crisis is over, and the city would continue to respond to the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I want to be clear that the COVID crisis remains with us and the risk of transmission remains high,” Laughlin told councillors. Tweet This

He stressed that Edmonton could still see a spike in cases in the coming weeks as more restrictions are lifted.

Enforcement of public health orders will continue, with Edmonton police and peace officers in charge of educating and enforcing the measures.

Story continues below advertisement

The city would continue to hold the Emergency Advisory Committee meeting every two weeks, rather than every week, to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation. A proposed schedule will be brought back in a report to city council on Monday.

Laughlin noted a special council meeting could be called quickly if the state of local emergency needs to be reinstated.

The vote to end the state of local emergency was unanimous. It ends at midnight.

City facilities

Laughlin said all city playgrounds, courts and sports facilities that reopened late last month will remain open this weekend. Last weekend, two skate parks and two basketball courts were cordoned off by tape and closed after physical distancing measures were not being followed.