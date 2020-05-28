Edmonton to reinstate transit fares June 15, will close 2 skate parks, 2 courts on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton will begin collecting transit fares again next month.

The announcement was made by interim city manager Adam Laughlin during Thursday’s weekly emergency advisory committee meeting.

Laughlin said the Edmonton Transit Service will resume fare collection on buses, LRT and DATS services. Front-door boarding on buses will also resume on June 15.

Laughlin said operators will continue to wear masks and use buses that have driver safety shields. Enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue, as will physical distancing requirements.

Riders are also encouraged to wear masks, Laughlin said.

While ETS ridership dropped about 75 per cent in April 2020 versus April 2019, Laughlin said ridership has steadily increased since Phase 1 of the relaunch began two weeks ago.

From June 15-30, Laughlin said riders can use their March, April or July transit passes, cash, tickets, day passes or transfers as payment.

From July 1-31, April and July passes will be accepted, as well as cash, tickets, transfers and day passes.

The city is working to ensure sales outlets will have July passes available for purchase by mid-June.

Until further notice, the ETS will remain on its current service schedule.

Transit fares were suspended when the local state of emergency was declared on March 20.

City warns about lack of physical distancing at skate parks, basketball courts

Since reopening skate parks and basketball courts last week, Laughlin said the city has dealt with several enforcement issues, mainly around a lack of physical distancing and group gathering.

“Physical distancing requirements have been ignored,” Laughlin said.

As of Monday, Laughlin said 311 had received about 120 public complaints. As of Monday, 251 warnings were issued at parks, playgrounds and sports courts, while 142 warnings were issued at city skate parks.

Because of this, the city announced weekend closures of two basketball courts and two skate parks. Beginning this weekend, Florence Hallock and Blue Quill basketball courts will be closed. Castle Downs and McKernan skate parks will be closed.

Laughlin said the city is not against closing all skate parks and basketball courts if the public health regulations are not followed.

Summer camps

Also Thursday, Laughlin recommended the cancellation of summer camps for the 2020 season.

“This was a difficult and disappointing conclusion to come to,” he said.

The city took into account that other outdoor play spaces are open, including some parks and playgrounds. The city’s financial situation also played a role in the decision.

Patio expansions

Earlier this month, the city announced eased restrictions when it comes to outdoor patio space. So far, Laughlin said 37 businesses have registered to expand their outdoor patio spaces, the majority of which are located downtown and in Old Strathcona.

So far, 36 businesses have registered for outdoor patio space, while one has registered for outdoor retail space.

Laughlin also recommended extending the city’s local state of emergency for another seven days.

