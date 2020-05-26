91 warnings related to COVID-19 public health orders issued in Edmonton over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s interim city manager is warning residents that recently reopened amenities could close again if users don’t obey public health orders related to the novel coronavirus.

Appearing on The Ryan Jespersen Show on 630 CHED Tuesday morning, Adam Laughlin said city officials issued 91 warnings to residents out enjoying the warm weather.

While Laughlin noted the city has seen “fairly good compliance” from most, he said there have been issues when it comes to physical distancing and the amount of people gathered at some of the outdoor facilities like basketball courts, sports courts, skate parks and some of the city’s larger parks.

“If we continue to see concerns from a compliance perspective, we will be taking steps to reduce,” he said.

“We have a responsibility for all Edmontonians to make sure that they’re doing their part, and if they’re not, then we’ll take steps to limit that exposure.” Tweet This

On May 15, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Albertans could gather in groups of up to 50 people as long as they were outside and still maintained physical distance and proper hygiene.

While it was only warnings handed out over the weekend, Laughlin said the city has issued fines in the past and will do so again if necessary, but the city continues to focus on an educational approach to this issue.

“So when we go to an area where we’re observing something that isn’t appropriate, we first start with educate and we continue to monitor. And then if we don’t see a good behaviour, then it’s a warning and then followed by a fine.“

According to the city’s online COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 89 tickets have been issued by either Edmonton police or peace officers under the Public Health Act.

