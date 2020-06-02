Alberta introduces drop-in COVID-19 testing in Edmonton, Calgary as 13 more cases confirmed Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

After asymptomatic COVID-19 testing opened to all Albertans over the weekend, Alberta Health Services announced drop-in testing in Edmonton and Calgary on Tuesday.

Starting June 3, drop-in testing centres will open in the two cities.

In Edmonton, residents can go to the Edmonton South Assessment Centre, located at 7319 29 Avenue, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In Calgary, drop-in tests will be performed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at 1820 Richmond Road S.W.

Results will be provided within a few days of the test, AHS said in a news release.

Anyone who receives a positive test result must self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test if asymptomatic or for 10 days after symptoms started showing, AHS said.

If an asymptomatic person develops symptoms while self-isolating, they must self-isolate an additional 10 days from the onset of symptoms, AHS said.

Those who want to receive a COVID-19 test but would prefer to book an appointment can complete the online self-assessment or call 811.

Daily numbers

On Tuesday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 13 cases of COVID-19.

In Alberta, 6,537 people have recovered and there are 377 active cases. Of those, 51 people are in hospital and six are in the ICU.

There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday. Alberta’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 143.

The Calgary zone has 288 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 45, the Central zone has none, the South zone has 25 and the North zone has 17. According to Alberta Health, there are two active cases in an unknown zone.

To date, 266,301 tests have been completed, the province said.

Remand centre outbreak

Alberta Health has a list of outbreaks across the province, and for the first time, a remand centre is on the list.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Remand Centre was listed as having an outbreak.

An Alberta Health spokesperson said there are two active and three recovered cases of COVID-19 linked to the remand centre.

“There have been no new cases in the facility in some time,” the statement read.

“Health officials continue to update information in the system, even among recovered cases, which has brought the total number of linked cases to five. This met our criteria for posting, which we did today.”

Cases between inmates and staff members are not broken down so Alberta Health could not confirm who tested positive.

There has been no in-facility transmission at this time, the statement read.

Infection protocols are in place at all correctional facilities, which include isolating patients as required, and AHS said it is working with the Calgary Remand Centre.

All inmates are assessed for exposure and symptoms upon admission or transfer and at minimum once per day, according to the statement.

