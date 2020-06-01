Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Health officials to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 1:59 pm
Would you like a mask with that?: Alberta to provide masks at certain drive-thru restaurants
WATCH (May 29): The Alberta government announced it will provide non-medical masks to all Albertans. As Adam MacVicar reports, the way the province designed pick-ups is raising some eyebrows.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates and the public health response on Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

READ MORE: 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; Alberta recoveries over last week outweigh new cases

Last week, the province expanded testing eligibility to anyone in Alberta, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Hinshaw also said she expects to be able to confirm a date for the next phase of Alberta’s relaunch sometime this week. The working target date for Phase 2 was June 19.

Phase 1 began on May 14 — except for in Calgary and Brooks which, because of their higher number of cases, saw a more gradual relaunch of Phase 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials are watching the numbers closely since the first phase and will use that information to settle on a date for Phase 2.

Albertans reporting fewer ticks amid social distancing; risk still there

On Sunday, Alberta announced 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Recoveries in the province sat at 6,245 out of a confirmed case total of 7,010.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That means that 89 per cent of Albertans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

There were 584 active cases in the province as of Sunday.

The provincial death toll remained at 143, with 104 in the Calgary zone, 16 in the North zone, 13 in the Edmonton zone, nine in the South zone and one in the Central zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of the total deaths, over 76 per cent of them have been at continuing care facilities, with 109 residents dying from COVID-19, according to the province.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Children’s services minister says Alberta preschools can reopen June 1

The province is officially moving to a fully complete Stage 1 on Monday, with Calgary and Brooks opening day camps and places of worship with guidelines.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCOVID-19 TestingAlberta relaunch strategyAsymptomatic Testingalberta economic relaunch
Flyers
More weekly flyers