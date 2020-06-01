Health officials to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates and the public health response on Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

Last week, the province expanded testing eligibility to anyone in Alberta, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Hinshaw also said she expects to be able to confirm a date for the next phase of Alberta’s relaunch sometime this week. The working target date for Phase 2 was June 19.

Phase 1 began on May 14 — except for in Calgary and Brooks which, because of their higher number of cases, saw a more gradual relaunch of Phase 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials are watching the numbers closely since the first phase and will use that information to settle on a date for Phase 2.

On Sunday, Alberta announced 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Recoveries in the province sat at 6,245 out of a confirmed case total of 7,010.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That means that 89 per cent of Albertans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

There were 584 active cases in the province as of Sunday.

The provincial death toll remained at 143, with 104 in the Calgary zone, 16 in the North zone, 13 in the Edmonton zone, nine in the South zone and one in the Central zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of the total deaths, over 76 per cent of them have been at continuing care facilities, with 109 residents dying from COVID-19, according to the province.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Children’s services minister says Alberta preschools can reopen June 1

The province is officially moving to a fully complete Stage 1 on Monday, with Calgary and Brooks opening day camps and places of worship with guidelines.