Alberta partners with fast food restaurants to distribute 4 non-medical masks to every resident

The Alberta government will provide every resident with four non-medical face masks, as the province continues its phased approach to relaunch the economy.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Friday morning that the government has partnered with A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons to distribute the masks at the restaurants’ drive-thru locations.

A total of about 20 million non-medical masks will be distributed at a cost of around $20 million. Shandro said partnering with the fast-food restaurants will cut down on the distribution cost to government, which is around $350,000.

“These three partners are doing it without added expense to the Alberta taxpayer,” Shandro said. Tweet This

The drive-thru pickup also provides safe physical distancing for Albertans, as people will be able to stay in their vehicles.

Shandro said the three restaurant companies have about 600 drive-thru locations in the province, and 95 per cent of Albertans live within 10 kilometres of one of these locations.

The province is working on a plan to ensure distribution of masks is possible to the remaining five per cent of the population, Shandro said.

“Even if you don’t have an A&W, a McDonald’s or a Tim Hortons in your community, you will be able to get your four masks,” he said.

The government’s distribution cost is “for us to be able to pay for the gap distribution for the other five per cent of folks who may not be able to get to a drive-thru,” according to Shandro.

Distribution will be done on the honour system.

“We’re not asking for folks to bring in their health-care card and get a punch to show that they’re already picked up,” Shandro said.

“This is on the honour system, but Albertans are responsible and they’ve shown us that. Throughout the response to this pandemic, Albertans have shown us that they are responsible. Tweet This

“Obviously there may be some folks who will be unable to make their way to a drive-thru — I’m thinking about one of my parents in particular — and whether it’s me or one of my siblings who has to go pick up for my parents, that’s going to be the case. And the folks at the 600 stores, the employees, are going to just have to trust Albertans and we’re going to have to trust Albertans.”

The health minister stressed the three-layered, non-medical face masks are not part of the provincial supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) meant for health-care workers and first responders.

The masks are single-use, Shandro said.

“They are not medical grade masks. We are not taking away any of the PPE from our front lines,” Shandro said.

The masks have arrived and will be ready for distribution early next month. Further details of the rollout will be released in the coming days.

Shandro encouraged Albertans to source their own non-medical masks through local businesses or make their own at home.

“This is not meant to be able to provide Albertans with an unlimited supply.”

While mask use is not mandatory, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health has recommended Albertans wear a non-medical mask where two metres of physical distance cannot be maintained, such as on public transit.

More information on how to safely put on and take off a non-medical face mask can be found on the government’s website.

Shandro said that earlier Friday morning, Alberta surpassed the 250,000 mark when it comes to how many COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. He said about 220,000 unique Albertans have been tested, as some people have been tested twice.

On Thursday, Alberta Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and two additional deaths related to the disease.

There were 652 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday afternoon.