18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; Alberta recoveries over last week outweigh new cases

Alberta announced 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no new deaths.

Recoveries in the province now sit at 6,245 out of a confirmed case total of 7,010.

That means that 89 per cent of Albertans who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now recovered.

There are now 584 active cases in the province:

Calgary zone: 440 active cases, 4,330 recovered

South zone: 42 active cases, 1,184 recovered

Edmonton zone: 69 active cases, 464 recovered

North zone: 28 active cases, 202 recovered

Central zone: two active cases, 95 recovered

Three active cases and eight recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

Over the past week, active cases have continued to drop in Alberta.

Since May 24, the province saw 217 recoveries, compared to 192 new cases and nine deaths.

The provincial death toll remains at 143, with 104 in the Calgary zone, 16 in the North zone, 13 in the Edmonton zone, nine in the South zone and one in the Central zone.

Out of the total deaths, over 76 per cent of them have been at continuing care facilities, with 109 residents dying from COVID-19, according to the province.

There are currently 61 active cases and 659 recovered ones at continuing care facilities in Alberta.

Stage 1 fully launching Monday

The province is officially moving to a fully complete Stage 1 on Monday, with Calgary and Brooks opening day camps and places of worship with guidelines.

All Albertans, with or without symptoms, can now be tested. Anyone interested in a test can take the province’s self-assessment tool and will be prompted if they would like to take an asymptomatic test.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is scheduled to give an in-person update on the COVID-19 situation and the provincial strategies on Monday afternoon.

