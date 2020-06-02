No new cases identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases remains at 1,057.

The province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 532 Nova Scotia tests on June 1 and is operating 24-hours.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has three residents and two staff active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 42,861 negative test results, 1,057 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths.

According to the province, confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Five individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU.

Nine-hundred and ninety-two individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

“It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives — practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps,” the province said in a statement.

“Maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from those not in your household or family household bubble and limit planned gatherings of people outside your household or family household bubble to no more than 10.”

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health in Nova Scotia, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the virus at 3:00 p.m.

It will be livestreamed on our website.

