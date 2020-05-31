Global News at 6 Halifax May 31 2020 12:00am 02:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Halifax feeling economic hit of cruise ship season cancelling The port city of Halifax city is feeling the hit of the cancellation, but that economic impact will extend throughout the region. Alexa MacLean has more. Halifax cruise season suspended due to coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7008389/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7008389/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?