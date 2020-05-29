Halifax cruise season suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax 2020 cruise season has been suspended due to COVID-19 after Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, announced the updated measures on Friday.

Garneau announced that overnight passenger vessels that carry more than 100 people — like cruise ships — are prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until at least Oct. 31.

According to the Halifax Port Authority, the updated measures announced effectively mean there will be no cruise vessel calls in Halifax this year to help curb the spread of the virus.

“The Halifax Port Authority has been and will continue to work with partners across tourism in Nova Scotia to rebuild the cruise industry in Halifax and Atlantic Canada,” the port said in a statement.

“Together, we will weather this storm and prepare for brighter days ahead.”

In 2019, more than two million visitors came into Canadian ports on 140 cruise ships.

— With files from Beatrice Britneff

