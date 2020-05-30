Nova Scotia reports 1 more death at Northwood, 1 new case of coronavrius

Nova Scotia reported one additional death related to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 60.
According to the province, the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.
There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 10 residents and four staff active cases.
“Our thoughts are with those who are mourning at this time. I recognize how difficult it can be for family and friends to grieve with restrictions in place,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release.“As these restrictions are loosened over the next week, I ask all Nova Scotians to continue to respect the rules and follow public health advice.”As of Saturday, Nova Scotia confirmed one new case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,056.“This summer will look very different. I know there are things people want to do and can’t,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.READ MORE: Nova Scotia to allow 10-person gatherings as no new coronavirus cases announced Friday“I continue to ask for people’s patience, understanding and cooperation. No matter what you do, please respect the rules – practise good hygiene, stay home if you’re feeling unwell, limit large groups and wear non-medical masks when and where appropriate.”The province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 694 Nova Scotia tests on May 29 and is operating 24-hours.To date, Nova Scotia has 41,391 negative test results, 1,056 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths. View link »
