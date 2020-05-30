Nova Scotia reports 1 more death at Northwood, 1 new case of coronavrius

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one additional death related to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 60.

According to the province, the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 10 residents and four staff active cases.

