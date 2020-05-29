Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus for first time since March

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the first time it has done that since March.

The news comes as Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on further steps to reopen the province’s economy at 3:00 p.m. AT.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province remains at 1,055. The last time no cases were reported was on March 15.

READ MORE: 2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Nova Scotia

No deaths were reported on Friday, which means Nova Scotia remains at 59 deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 14 of which are the result of an outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 14 active cases at Northwood — the only long-term-care home with any active cases — 10 people are residents and four are staff members.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia is reporting that eight people remain in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

1:46 Parents raise concerns over Nova Scotia reopening economy before childcare centres Parents raise concerns over Nova Scotia reopening economy before childcare centres

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,034 tests on Thursday and is operating 24 hours a day.

People are being encouraged to visit Nova Scotia’s 811 website to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment. Symptoms of the coronavirus include:

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.