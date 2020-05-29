Menu

Health

Halifax Transit to allow standing passengers on buses again

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 7:28 pm
Halifax Transit services are resuming with strict COVID-19 measures, but will allow a handful of passengers to stand.
Halifax Transit services are resuming with strict COVID-19 measures, but will allow a handful of passengers to stand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Transit announced Friday it will be increasing its riding capacity on busses by allowing five passengers to stand as the transit group eases restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Halifax Transit prohibited standing on its buses, and blocked off every alternate seat, in early April.

READ MORE: Halifax Transit issues new measures after 2nd bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Alternate seats will continue to be blocked off, according to a news release.

Passengers are also encouraged to wear face masks while riding the buses and to not use transit services if feeling ill.

The buses and ferries are still running on a reduced schedule.

Ferries still only allow 25 passengers per trip and there are no weekend trips.

Access-A-Bus is operating as usual, but passengers are asked to use the service for essential trips only.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to allow 10-person gatherings as no new coronavirus cases announced Friday

Transit says in the release these service levels may change quickly, as the City continues to monitor public safety regulations.

