Halifax Transit to allow standing passengers on buses again

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Transit announced Friday it will be increasing its riding capacity on busses by allowing five passengers to stand as the transit group eases restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Halifax Transit prohibited standing on its buses, and blocked off every alternate seat, in early April.

Alternate seats will continue to be blocked off, according to a news release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Passengers are also encouraged to wear face masks while riding the buses and to not use transit services if feeling ill.

0:49 This is what makes a good face mask, according to experts This is what makes a good face mask, according to experts

The buses and ferries are still running on a reduced schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferries still only allow 25 passengers per trip and there are no weekend trips.

Access-A-Bus is operating as usual, but passengers are asked to use the service for essential trips only.

Transit says in the release these service levels may change quickly, as the City continues to monitor public safety regulations.