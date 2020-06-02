No new cases identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, child care centres to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases remains at 1,057.

The province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 532 Nova Scotia tests on June 1 and is operating 24-hours.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has three residents and two staff active cases.

At a press briefing, Premier Stephen McNeil said Nova Scotia’s licensed child care centres and family daycare homes will reopen June 15.

According to the province, child care centres will open beginning at 50 per cent capacity and can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health’s COVID-19 guidelines for child care settings.

Family daycare homes will open at full capacity. All facilities must follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined by public health.

The province said the guidelines provide guidance on how centres can prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, manage disease outbreaks, advise staff on the use of personal protective equipment and outline public health measures that address physical distancing, hygiene practices, cleaning practices, outdoor activities and other considerations.

All licensed child care providers are required to have an individual site-based plan in place to support reopening, according to the province.

They will communicate directly with families in the coming days about their specific reopening plans. Plans will include measures such as:

Increased cleaning

Staggered pick-up and drop-off times

Limit the number of essential visitors entering the facility

Have children sleep six feet apart during nap time

Create groups so the same children are together every day

Limit contact with other groups in the centre

Practise social distancing among staff, visitors and other groups when and where possible

Government will also provide hand sanitizer and single-use surgical masks to licensed facilities for the next six months.

“Families will not be required to pay fees if they cannot access their child care space or are not ready to return,” the province said.

As child care service providers increase their capacity of 50 per cent, they will recieve funding on a sliding scale until September.

To date, Nova Scotia has 42,861 negative coronavirus test results, 1,057 positive test results and 60 deaths.

According to the province, confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Five individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU.

Nine-hundred and ninety-two individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

