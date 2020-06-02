Crash between GRT bus, car in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Monday afternoon collision involving a Grand River Transit bus that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a car and a GRT bus collided in the intersection of Block Line and Strasburg roads in Kitchener at around 1:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported on the bus however the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the intersection for about four hours Monday as they investigated the collision.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8865.