Crime

Crash between GRT bus, car in Kitchener remains under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 11:24 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Monday afternoon collision involving a Grand River Transit bus that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a car and a GRT bus collided in the intersection of Block Line and Strasburg roads in Kitchener at around 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Toronto man drives new car 221 km/h before crashing it in Cambridge: OPP

There were no injuries reported on the bus however the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the intersection for about four hours Monday as they investigated the collision.

READ MORE: 4th suspect arrested in assault, stolen pickup investigation in Woolwich: police

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8865.

