4th suspect arrested in assault, stolen pickup investigation in Woolwich: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a fourth person has been arrested in connection to an assault and a stolen vehicle investigation stemming from an incident in Woolwich in February.

On Feb. 20, at around 6:30 a.m., police were called to Three Bridges Road where officers found a 21-year-old inside a red 2019 Ford F-250 truck with serious injuries. Police say he was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

After investigating, officers said they discovered that the truck was stolen.

Two men, aged 25 and 18, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested at the scene. They are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are no longer seeking suspects in connection to the case.