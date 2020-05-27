14-year-old boy killed in tractor rollover in Woolwich Township: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a tractor crash in Woolwich Township late Tuesday night.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on Letson Drive at around 10 p.m. for reports of a fatal collision.

They say the tractor the teen was driving entered into a ditch before rolling over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants aboard the vehicle.

Ontario law allows people under the age of 16 to drive tractors on farms and to crossroads.

Story continues below advertisement