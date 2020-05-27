Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy killed in tractor rollover in Woolwich Township: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 11:50 am
Police car lights at night.
Police car lights at night. kali9/iStock via Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a tractor crash in Woolwich Township late Tuesday night.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on Letson Drive at around 10 p.m. for reports of a fatal collision.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run near Elmira, Ont.

They say the tractor the teen was driving entered into a ditch before rolling over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants aboard the vehicle.

READ MORE: Driver charged after wheels fall off truck in roundabout in Woolwich: police

Ontario law allows people under the age of 16 to drive tractors on farms and to crossroads.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
