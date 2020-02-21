Trio arrested after man found beaten in stolen truck in Woolwich, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested early Thursday morning in Woolwich, Ont. in connection to an assault and a stolen vehicle investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Three Bridges Road at around 6:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old inside a red 2019 Ford F250 truck with serious injuries. Police say he was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

After investigating, officers said they discovered that the truck was stolen.

Two men, aged 25 and 18, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested at the scene. They are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of stolen property.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone who may have seen the red 2019 Ford F-250 truck near the area between 4:50 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2020, to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8191.