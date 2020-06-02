Menu

Crime

Toronto man drives new car 221 km/h before crashing it in Cambridge: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 10:06 am
Police say the man was driving the vehicle for the first time.
Police say the man was driving the vehicle for the first time. OPP_HSD / Twitter

A Toronto man was arrested after his brand-new car crashed in Cambridge, Ont., shortly after OPP say it was clocked driving 221 kilometres per hour.

They say officers spotted the 19-year-old’s vehicle travelling at high speeds on Highway 40 before it exited at Hespeler Road.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Cambridge who evaded capture by driving across front lawns in Kitchener — police

OPP say the vehicle exited the highway before crashing.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger took off on foot but were tracked down a short time later, according to police.

The 19-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, having cannabis readily available and failure to remain.

OPP Cambridge crime Cambridge arrest OPP arrest Toronto man arrested Toronto teen arrested Toronto teen crashes car
