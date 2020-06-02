Toronto man drives new car 221 km/h before crashing it in Cambridge: OPP

A Toronto man was arrested after his brand-new car crashed in Cambridge, Ont., shortly after OPP say it was clocked driving 221 kilometres per hour.
They say officers spotted the 19-year-old’s vehicle travelling at high speeds on Highway 40 before it exited at Hespeler Road.
OPP say the vehicle exited the highway before crashing.
The driver and a 16-year-old passenger took off on foot but were tracked down a short time later, according to police.
The 19-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, having cannabis readily available and failure to remain.
