Toronto man drives new car 221 km/h before crashing it in Cambridge: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man was arrested after his brand-new car crashed in Cambridge, Ont., shortly after OPP say it was clocked driving 221 kilometres per hour.

They say officers spotted the 19-year-old’s vehicle travelling at high speeds on Highway 40 before it exited at Hespeler Road.

OPP say the vehicle exited the highway before crashing.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger took off on foot but were tracked down a short time later, according to police.

The 19-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, having cannabis readily available and failure to remain.

After purchasing his car and picking it up for the first time… #OPP observed vehicle travelling at 221km/hr. Driver exited #Hwy401/Hespler Road #Cambridge and crashed. The 19 and 16 year old occupants fled on food but were arrested a short distance from their wrecked car. pic.twitter.com/ArUietWJIc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement