Suspected recording device found in staff washroom at Delta business: police

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Delta police have launched an investigation after receiving a report that a suspected recording device was being used in a staff washroom at a business in the Tilbury area.

Police said that on July 7, an employee was arrested and released on conditions pending further investigation.

At this stage, investigators believe the incident was isolated to this workplace and there is no information to suggest a broader risk to the public, police said in a release.

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Investigators are now working to secure evidence, identify anyone who may have been affected and ensure there is no ongoing risk.

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Due to the highly sensitive nature of the investigation and privacy concerns, police said they will not be releasing any further details at this time.

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“As recording devices become increasingly small and accessible, Delta police encourage people to remain alert in locations where privacy is expected,” police said in a release.

“Any suspicious device or activity should be reported to police immediately.”