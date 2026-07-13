Suspected recording device found in staff washroom at Delta business: police

Delta police have launched an investigation after receiving a report that a suspected recording device was being used in a staff washroom at a business in the Tilbury area.
Police said that on July 7, an employee was arrested and released on conditions pending further investigation.
At this stage, investigators believe the incident was isolated to this workplace and there is no information to suggest a broader risk to the public, police said in a release.
Get breaking National news
Investigators are now working to secure evidence, identify anyone who may have been affected and ensure there is no ongoing risk.
- Former MP charged after police seize more than 400 guns from Manitoba home
- No arrests or suspects yet as Toronto police investigate fatal festival shooting
- Shooting and hostage call that prompted evacuation was a hoax: Halifax police
- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault in Montreal
Due to the highly sensitive nature of the investigation and privacy concerns, police said they will not be releasing any further details at this time.
“As recording devices become increasingly small and accessible, Delta police encourage people to remain alert in locations where privacy is expected,” police said in a release.
“Any suspicious device or activity should be reported to police immediately.”
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.