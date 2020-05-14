Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Cambridge who evaded capture by driving across front lawns in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 1:58 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have tracked down a man who drove across several front lawns in an effort to escape custody.

They say on May 6, officers spotted a vehicle on Forfar Avenue with fake licence plates.

When the officers attempted to pull him over, the man took off, fleeing over several front lawns.

READ MORE: Waterloo police getting hundreds fewer calls per week during COVID-19 pandemic, chief says

Police say they tracked the man down five days later, arresting him in Cambridge

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, two counts of failing to comply with undertaking and possession of methamphetamine.

During the arrest, police also arrested a 21-year-old woman, charging her with obstructing police, failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of break and enter tools.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kitchener grocery store fined for disobeying Ontario’s emergency order

Police also seized the vehicle with the fake plates and additional fraudulent printed licence plates

As a result of the investigation, the vehicle bearing the fraudulent licence plates was located and seized.

Upon further inspection, additional fraudulent printed licence plates were recovered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooCambridgeWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeCambridge arrestForfar Avenue Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.