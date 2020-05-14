Man arrested in Cambridge who evaded capture by driving across front lawns in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have tracked down a man who drove across several front lawns in an effort to escape custody.

They say on May 6, officers spotted a vehicle on Forfar Avenue with fake licence plates.

When the officers attempted to pull him over, the man took off, fleeing over several front lawns.

Police say they tracked the man down five days later, arresting him in Cambridge

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, two counts of failing to comply with undertaking and possession of methamphetamine.

During the arrest, police also arrested a 21-year-old woman, charging her with obstructing police, failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of break and enter tools.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also seized the vehicle with the fake plates and additional fraudulent printed licence plates

As a result of the investigation, the vehicle bearing the fraudulent licence plates was located and seized.

Upon further inspection, additional fraudulent printed licence plates were recovered.