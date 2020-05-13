Menu

Canada

Kitchener grocery store fined for disobeying Ontario’s emergency order

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 4:13 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario premier says announcement on Stage 1 reopening was ‘just getting people ready’

A Kitchener grocery store is the latest store or person in the area to be fined for not complying with the province’s emergency order, according to Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray.

He would not provide further details about the store or what the infraction was although Murray did say it was levied a $750 fine.

READ MORE: COVID-19 death toll at Kitchener long-term care facility climbs to 47

“We’ve consistently through this whole period not identified specific organizations or people that are charged, but we’ve given the general classification and so I think we’re just continuing with that approach,” he explained.

It is the 12th such infraction in the region since the emergency order was first instituted with a second occurring over this past week in Cambridge..

“The second was an outdoor setting in Cambridge,” Murray said. “Again, a person not complying with provincial orders.”

READ MORE: Waterloo police getting hundreds fewer calls per week during COVID-19 pandemic, chief says

Over the past week, he said there 1,426 visits by compliance staff where nothing was amiss.

They also made 95 phone calls to provide information and answer questions.

