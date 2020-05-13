Kitchener grocery store fined for disobeying Ontario’s emergency order

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener grocery store is the latest store or person in the area to be fined for not complying with the province’s emergency order, according to Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray.

He would not provide further details about the store or what the infraction was although Murray did say it was levied a $750 fine.

“We’ve consistently through this whole period not identified specific organizations or people that are charged, but we’ve given the general classification and so I think we’re just continuing with that approach,” he explained.

1:36 Grocery store sales plateau; still well above average Grocery store sales plateau; still well above average

It is the 12th such infraction in the region since the emergency order was first instituted with a second occurring over this past week in Cambridge..

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The second was an outdoor setting in Cambridge,” Murray said. “Again, a person not complying with provincial orders.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past week, he said there 1,426 visits by compliance staff where nothing was amiss.

They also made 95 phone calls to provide information and answer questions.