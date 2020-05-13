COVID-19 death toll at Kitchener long-term care facility climbs to 47

Send this page to someone via email

The death toll at Kitchener’s Forest Heights Long-Term Care has risen to 47 after another resident died as a result of COVID-19, Waterloo Region Public Health announced on Wednesday.

The facility, which has been under an outbreak since April 1, has seen 166 residents and 65 staff members test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The latest death at Forest Heights brings the death toll in Waterloo Region to 105, with 86 of those involving residents of long-term care facilities in the area.

There are still outbreaks at 11 such facilities in the region with the latest being declared at Revera Fergus Place in Kitchener on Monday.

Three facilities have seen outbreaks end over the last few days including Victoria Place in Kitchener, where four residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

The overall number of cases in the area continues to slow as Public Health says nine more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the total number of cases in the area to 963.

While that number is on the rise, the number of people who have been cleared of the rate continues to climb faster.

Eighteen more people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 528 or 55 per cent.

This number falls continues to fall well behind the rest of the province as 74.6 per cent of cases have been resolved across Ontario.

Ontario reported 329 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 21,236 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,765 as 40 more deaths were reported.