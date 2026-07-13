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Crime

Tatyanna Harrison’s family says inquest left them heartbroken, raised more questions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 6:49 pm
1 min read
An inquest into Tatyanna Harrison's death has now concluded, but her family says so many questions remain unanswered.
An inquest into Tatyanna Harrison's death has now concluded, but her family says so many questions remain unanswered. VPD
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The family of Tatyanna Harrison says the coroner’s inquest into her death left them heartbroken with more questions than answers.

“I was naïve to believe that they were going to tell me facts,” Natasha Harrison, Tatyanna’s mom, said on Monday.

“Her whole case was built on assumptions. I have lost complete faith in the way the system’s run. I’ve lost complete faith in the police. I’ve lost complete faith in the coroner.”

Tatyanna Harrison was first reported missing on May 3, 2022.

The 20-year-old’s remains were discovered in Richmond aboard a dry-docked yacht, but were not identified until that August following DNA tests.

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Her family says, despite the suspicious circumstances, the coroner’s service initially said her death was likely due to drug toxicity.

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On Friday, the coroners’ inquest jury delivered eight recommendations and classified the cause of her death as “undetermined.”

“It is appalling as a mother who’s grieving and desperate that I was able to do a better job than them,” Natasha said.

“That’s appalling to me. That is embarrassing because I don’t have the education to do this. I don’t have the resources to do that. I had a cellphone. I had a cellphone and a determination to find out about my daughter and then to find out what happened to my daughter because they weren’t, they were failing.”

The family is now calling for a full review and reopening of the investigation into Harrison’s death to determine how the agencies involved may have failed.

Click to play video: 'Inquest into death of Tatyanna Harrison continues'
Inquest into death of Tatyanna Harrison continues

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