Alberta police watchdog agency investigating in-custody Calgary death

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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate an in-custody death that occurred Saturday in the community of Abbeydale, in southeast Calgary.

It happened on Saturday, July 11, in the 0 to 100 block of Abbercove Road.

Calgary police said officers were called out to reports of a residential break and enter involving a weapon.

The suspect fled into the neighbourhood before police arrived, but he was quickly located. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he became combative and would not comply with their directions.

View image in full screen Calgary police said officers were called out to the 0-100 block of Abbercove Road on Saturday to reports of a break and enter in progress. Global News

Calgary police said one of the officers deployed their conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser.

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A short time later the man appeared to be in medical distress, so he was transported to hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

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No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.

Calgary police say the investigation has now been turned over to ASIRT, so no further details will be released.