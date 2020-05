Send this page to someone via email

A man sustained multiple injuries after a motorcycle crash in north Calgary on Friday, according to EMS.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened on the southbound Deerfoot Trail ramp heading west on Stoney Trail at 4 p.m.

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police closed a ramp in north Calgary as they investigated a serious crash on Friday, May 29, 2020. Global News

Roads were closed as officers investigated, police said.

