Canada

Bradford, Ont., Walmart worker tests positive for coronavirus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 1:36 pm
Sask. woman buying groceries for elders questions if race played a part in Walmart confrontation
The employee last worked at the local Walmart on Holland Street West on May 16. Files / Global News

A Bradford, Ont., Walmart worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed in an email Tuesday.

The employee last worked at the local Walmart on Holland Street West on May 16.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate, and as a precaution, we have conducted a deep cleaning,” Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada’s corporate affairs manager, said in an email.

“We have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social distancing measures in place.”

Fefer said Walmart is in contact with the Bradford employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

