Health

Third-party Walmart worker tests positive for coronavirus in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 4:39 pm
The service provider is the second worker associated with the Barrie South Supercentre to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The service provider is the second worker associated with the Barrie South Supercentre to have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A third-party service provider for two Walmart locations in Barrie, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The individual last worked at the Barrie North Supercentre on April 7 and at the Barrie South Supercentre on April 3, Walmart Canada spokesperson Adam Grachnik told Global News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” Grachnik said in an email.

“We have regular enhanced cleaning in the stores and other social distancing measures in place.”

The service provider is the second worker associated with the Barrie South Supercentre to have tested positive for COVID-19. The first staff member last worked at the store on April 6.

Grachnik said Walmart has informed local public health officials of the new case.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 44 cases of the novel coronavirus in Barrie.

Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
