McMaster University says 2020 fall semester will be online

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University has announced its plans for the fall semester.

In a letter to school staff and students, President and Vice-Chancellor David Farrar has announced classes for the entire fall term will be online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says undergraduate students entering the first year of their programs will not need to be on campus for the fall term with the exception of a limited number of health care professional courses, and students enrolling in such programs will receive additional information directly from their departments.

Despite the pandemic, Farrar says enrolment for the 2020 spring and summer terms exceeded 2019 for both domestic and international students.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Farrar adds McMaster is investing significantly in the online experience to assist faculty in developing high-quality online programs that continue to provide students with opportunities to interact with each other and their instructors.

Story continues below advertisement

He says Mac is also enhancing support for students with particular emphasis on student well-being, mental health, technical assistance, and ensuring accessibility.

4:43 Ask an Expert: E-Learning for students amid COVID-19 Ask an Expert: E-Learning for students amid COVID-19