Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 24

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports highest case increase in over 2 weeks

Ontario reported 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,500.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since May 8.

Twenty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,073.

Just under 11,400 additional tests have been conducted — again below the province’s testing capacity of 21,000 tests per day.

Officers at Trinity Bellwoods Park after large gatherings

Toronto police and bylaw officers were at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Sunday in a bid to prevent more large crowds.

Thousands gathered at the park on Saturday in apparent violation of physical distancing regulations.

The gatherings drew sharp criticism from officials who said gatherings like that could cause a surge in coronavirus cases.

City officials said four tickets were issued at the park on Saturday for public urination.

The area appeared much emptier Sunday with the larger police and bylaw officer presence.

Tory criticized after Trinity Bellwoods visit

Toronto Mayor John Tory is facing criticism on social media after photos were posted of him at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday appearing to not follow physical distancing regulations.

Tory appears to be within two metres of others in some photos and not wearing a mask.

Don Peat, Tory’s press secretary, said the mayor went to the park to speak to people about physical distancing after hearing of the crowds.

Peat said Tory tried to keep two metres away from others and often asked people to keep their distance.

“The mayor will make sure his mask is on properly when he is out in public in situations where public health and physical distancing guidelines recommend wearing one,” Peat added.

Ford says testing now open to everyone

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that asymptomatic people can get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, as cases continued to mount in the province.

The premier said mass testing is the province’s best defence against the virus, and added the only way for the province to reach testing capacity is for people to go to provincial assessment centres.

“If you are worried you have COVID-19, or that you’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you’re not showing symptoms, please go get a test,” Ford said during a televised speech on Sunday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

