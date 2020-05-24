Mayor criticized amid allegations of lack of physical distancing at crowded Toronto park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory is facing criticism on social media after photos were posted of him at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday appearing to not follow physical distancing regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos of Tory were posted on Twitter, with one user asking, “This is how you set an example?”

“John Tory you need to do your part as well,” another user said.

Tory appears to be within two metres of others in some photos and not wearing a mask.

Thousands of people gathered at the park on Saturday appearing to not follow physical distancing rules. The scenes led to sharp criticism from officials, including the mayor himself.

Don Peat, Tory’s press secretary, told Global News the mayor did attend the park on Saturday after hearing of the large crowds.

“The mayor went to Trinity Bellwoods Park last night as he thought it [was] important to talk to some of the people there and see why they were using the park the way they were,” Peat said.

“He gained valuable insights by doing so. This is consistent with his frequent practice of attending the scenes of major incidents in the city.”

Peat said Tory made “significant efforts” to maintain physical distancing and often asked people to keep their distance from him when they came too close.

Several social media posts criticized the mayor for the use of his face mask, which appeared to be pulled down rather than over his mouth and nose.

Earlier this week, Canada’s chief medical officer of health recommended that people wear non-medical masks in public in situations where physically distancing isn’t possible.

“Wear a mask in public; don’t do it like this,” one Twitter user said.

Peat said the mayor is “getting used to wearing face coverings.”

“The mayor will make sure his mask is on properly when he is out in public in situations where public health and physical distancing guidelines recommend wearing one,” Peat said.

