Four Hamilton, Ont., long-term care facilities receive infection control orders

The fallout continues from last week’s massive outbreak of COVID-19 at The Rossyln Retirement Residence in east Hamilton.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says infection control related orders have been issued to four other long-term care facilities in the city, following a review of their practices.

Dr. Richardson adds that mass testing in also being carried out at the four facilities, Cathmar Manor, Montgomery Lodge, Northview Seniors Residence and Dundas Retirement Place, related to issues around screening and concerns about infection prevention and control.

Eighty-four cases have been confirmed among residents and staff at The Rosslyn, a 64-bed facility near Gage Park, whose residents were transferred into the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital last weekend.

Dr. Richardson has said that Hamilton Public Health identified a variety of issues at The Rosslyn including screening of residents for illness, physical spacing, compliance with cleaning practices and availability of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton on Friday bring the city’s total, to date, to 613.

Public health says more than two-thirds of those cases are resolved, leaving 198 active cases in the city.

Thirty deaths are blamed on the coronavirus in Hamilton.

Dr. Richardson also confirms that the number of institutional outbreaks is down to six across the city after two more were declared over on Thursday, at Village of Wentworth Heights and Extendicare Hamilton.

