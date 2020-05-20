Menu

Health

Two more coronavirus-related deaths, residents of The Rosslyn, raise Hamilton toll to 30

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 20, 2020 3:34 pm
Hamilton Public Health confirms two more residents of The Rosslyn Retirement Residence have died in hospital as a result of COVID 19.
Hamilton, Ont., health officials announced Wednesday two more residents of The Rosslyn Retirement Residence have died as a result of COVID-19.

The latest deaths involve an 86-year-old man and an 80-year-old man, both of whom passed away on Tuesday in hospital, raising to four the total number of deaths from The Rosslyn.

They raise Hamilton’s total deaths related to the coronavirus to 30.

An 84-year-old man from The Rosslyn died in hospital on Monday.

Hamilton Public Health has said that the facility’s first COVID-19-related death, a 70-year-old man, occurred back on Friday.

It was also on Friday that public health moved 52 of residents of The Rosslyn into the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital, in response to a rapidly expanding outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak: Focus is on helping seniors impacted by COVID-19
As of Wednesday morning, 64 residents and 20 staff from the Gage Park-area retirement home have tested positive for COVID-19, ten days after an outbreak was first declared at the home.

Hamilton’s total number of confirmed or probable cases of the virus is now at 602.

About two-thirds of those cases, 397, are resolved.

