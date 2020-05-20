Two more coronavirus-related deaths, residents of The Rosslyn, raise Hamilton toll to 30

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton, Ont., health officials announced Wednesday two more residents of The Rosslyn Retirement Residence have died as a result of COVID-19.

The latest deaths involve an 86-year-old man and an 80-year-old man, both of whom passed away on Tuesday in hospital, raising to four the total number of deaths from The Rosslyn.

They raise Hamilton’s total deaths related to the coronavirus to 30.

An 84-year-old man from The Rosslyn died in hospital on Monday.

Hamilton Public Health has said that the facility’s first COVID-19-related death, a 70-year-old man, occurred back on Friday.

It was also on Friday that public health moved 52 of residents of The Rosslyn into the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital, in response to a rapidly expanding outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

7:27 Coronavirus outbreak: Focus is on helping seniors impacted by COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Focus is on helping seniors impacted by COVID-19

As of Wednesday morning, 64 residents and 20 staff from the Gage Park-area retirement home have tested positive for COVID-19, ten days after an outbreak was first declared at the home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hamilton’s total number of confirmed or probable cases of the virus is now at 602.

About two-thirds of those cases, 397, are resolved.