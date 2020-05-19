Resident with COVID-19 left behind at Hamilton, Ont., retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of a Hamilton retirement home that has been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak was accidentally left behind during a massive transfer of patients to local hospitals.

Fifty-two residents from the Rosslyn Retirement Residence were transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Hamilton General Hospital between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

Twenty-seven residents were taken to St. Joe’s Charlton campus and 25 residents were transferred to the General, according to public health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But a male resident was left behind in his room in the empty retirement home on King Street, near Gage Park, during the transfer and wasn’t located until Saturday evening after the man’s family called St. Joe’s.

At last check, he is in stable condition in the COVID-19 unit at St. Joe’s Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton have apologized for the “mistake,” pointing to the lack of a master list of residents at the retirement home for the error.

Two residents of the Rosslyn have died from COVID-19: a 70-year-old man who died in hospital on Friday and an 84-year-old man who died in hospital over the weekend.

Sixty-three residents and 20 staff members at the Hamilton long-term care facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

2:11 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Ford promises independent commission to investigate issues at long-term care homes Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Ford promises independent commission to investigate issues at long-term care homes