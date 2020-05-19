Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Resident with COVID-19 left behind at Hamilton, Ont., retirement home

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 19, 2020 8:58 pm
The Rosslyn Retirement Residence declared a COVID-19 outbreak on May 10.
The Rosslyn Retirement Residence declared a COVID-19 outbreak on May 10. Google Maps

A resident of a Hamilton retirement home that has been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak was accidentally left behind during a massive transfer of patients to local hospitals.

Fifty-two residents from the Rosslyn Retirement Residence were transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Hamilton General Hospital between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: 2nd resident of The Rosslyn dies in hospital, marking Hamilton’s 28th coronavirus-related death

Twenty-seven residents were taken to St. Joe’s Charlton campus and 25 residents were transferred to the General, according to public health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But a male resident was left behind in his room in the empty retirement home on King Street, near Gage Park, during the transfer and wasn’t located until Saturday evening after the man’s family called St. Joe’s.

At last check, he is in stable condition in the COVID-19 unit at St. Joe’s Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Low staff, 83 coronavirus cases at Rosslyn retirement home in Hamilton, Ont.

Officials at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton have apologized for the “mistake,” pointing to the lack of a master list of residents at the retirement home for the error.

Two residents of the Rosslyn have died from COVID-19: a 70-year-old man who died in hospital on Friday and an 84-year-old man who died in hospital over the weekend.

Sixty-three residents and 20 staff members at the Hamilton long-term care facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Ford promises independent commission to investigate issues at long-term care homes
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Ford promises independent commission to investigate issues at long-term care homes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Outbreaklong-term care homeHamilton General Hospitalst. joseph's hamilton healthcarerosslyn retirement residence
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.