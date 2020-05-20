Third man charged in 2019 Surrey slaying of Andrew Baldwin

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors have laid charges against a third man in connection with the 2019 homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 21-year-old Jasman Basram of Surrey has been arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact to murder.

READ MORE: 2 charged in homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey

“The evidence trail that our investigators have been following for the past several months has led to another arrest and a third man charged in the case,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release on Wednesday.

“The investigation still remains active as we believe we have yet to arrive at the end of the trail. We continue to urge those with information to come forward.”

1:10 IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey

In January, Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Story continues below advertisement

Baldwin, 30, was found unresponsive and with critical injuries when Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street on Nov. 11, 2019.

Three weeks earlier, his brother, 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin, was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He later died in hospital.

Basram is due in court on Thursday.