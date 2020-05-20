Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Third man charged in 2019 Surrey slaying of Andrew Baldwin

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 8:25 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 8:32 pm
Police have made arrests in connection with the death of Andrew Baldwin.
Police have made arrests in connection with the death of Andrew Baldwin. IHIT

Prosecutors have laid charges against a third man in connection with the 2019 homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 21-year-old Jasman Basram of Surrey has been arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact to murder.

READ MORE: 2 charged in homicide of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey

“The evidence trail that our investigators have been following for the past several months has led to another arrest and a third man charged in the case,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release on Wednesday.

“The investigation still remains active as we believe we have yet to arrive at the end of the trail. We continue to urge those with information to come forward.”   

IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey

In January, Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: IHIT identifies Surrey homicide victim; request help to identify suspect

Baldwin, 30, was found unresponsive and with critical injuries when Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10700 block of 124 Street on Nov. 11, 2019.

Three weeks earlier, his brother, 27-year-old Keith Matthew Baldwin, was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He later died in hospital.

Basram is due in court on Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeIHITMurder ChargesSurrey murderSurrey homicideAccessory After the Factandrew baldwinJasman Basram
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.