Victim of Chilliwack overnight shooting identified after dying in hospital

The man shot in an overnight attack in Chilliwack earlier this week has died in hospital, police say.

Homicide investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, who was put on life support following the shooting just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Upper Fraser Valley RCMP, police were called to the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street around 12:30 a.m. for reports that a man was seriously injured.

At the time, police had faint hopes that Baldwin would survive his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said on Tuesday the victim was known to police, and the attack appears targeted.

Investigators have not said whether they have any descriptions or leads on any suspects.

IHIT is now asking anyone with knowledge of Baldwin’s whereabouts and activities on Monday evening to call their tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

